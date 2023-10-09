NEXT Weather: Monday morning chill gives way to cool, sunny day

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 9, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Cooler temps and sunny conditions are expected following Monday morning's frosty start.

Frost alerts have been issued for counties north and east of the Twin Cities until 9 a.m., with temps hovering around the 30s and 40s.

High temperatures are expected to level out in the mid-50s. Expect some wind, too.

Another round of frost - and potentially a freeze - is expected Monday night into Tuesday, mostly in rural areas. High temps stay in the 50s all week.

Rain isn't expected to make an appearance until possibly late in the week.