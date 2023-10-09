Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Monday morning chill gives way to cool, sunny day

By Joseph Dames, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 9, 2023
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Oct. 9, 2023 02:48

MINNEAPOLIS — Cooler temps and sunny conditions are expected following Monday morning's frosty start.

Frost alerts have been issued for counties north and east of the Twin Cities until 9 a.m., with temps hovering around the 30s and 40s.

High temperatures are expected to level out in the mid-50s. Expect some wind, too.

Another round of frost - and potentially a freeze - is expected Monday night into Tuesday, mostly in rural areas. High temps stay in the 50s all week. 

snapshot-2023-10-09t060935-354.jpg
WCCO

Rain isn't expected to make an appearance until possibly late in the week. 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 8:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.