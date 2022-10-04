NEXT Weather: Mild weather continues Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our stretch of mild weather continues Tuesday, with above average highs across the state and a partly sunny sky.

The high in the Twin Cities will be 76. It'll be a little cooler to the north and west, but still pleasant.

CBS

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Wednesday, but still warm, with a high close to 70 in the metro. Wednesday also brings a slight chance of showers, but it likely won't amount to much.

The cooldown hits Thursday, with the Twin Cities' high dropping to 52. It'll also be windy.

On Friday, the metro will barely crack 50 degrees.

Things will rebound nicely over the weekend, with highs in the 60s and some sunshine.