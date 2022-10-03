Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mild temps until midweek, then big cooldown arrives

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities will have another warm day on Monday, but a big cooldown will arrive later in the week.

Expect a high of 76 in the metro, with filtered sunshine throughout the day. Southwestern Minnesota could reach 80 degrees.

Spotty showers could pepper parts of north and northwestern Minnesota. 

Highs will be similar on Tuesday, and rain will move into southern Minnesota in the evening and overnight hours.

Wednesday will stay mild, but highs will drop a few degrees. The Twin Cities should see a high around 70.

Temperatures plummet on Thursday, with a high of 52 in the metro. Friday will be even cooler, with the high temperature possibly not even cracking 50.

We'll rebound slightly over the weekend, with highs closer to 60.

October 3, 2022

