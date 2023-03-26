NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is off to a sunny start across Minnesota, and we won't see a drastic change in temperatures.
That sunshine will stick around through the morning hours before a few clouds arrive in the afternoon. The Twin Cities will top out around 41 degrees, while up north will be a few degrees colder, particularly in the morning hours.
Monday will be just about the same, but a temperature drop is coming Tuesday. Highs will hover in the mid-30s through the midweek before warming back up on Thursday.
Precipitation returns late in the week, with rain and snow showers possible Thursday and Friday.
