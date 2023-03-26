Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report 03:31

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is off to a sunny start across Minnesota, and we won't see a drastic change in temperatures.

That sunshine will stick around through the morning hours before a few clouds arrive in the afternoon. The Twin Cities will top out around 41 degrees, while up north will be a few degrees colder, particularly in the morning hours. 

90ff29c92f0e8844053ff2cde142f336.jpg
CBS News

Monday will be just about the same, but a temperature drop is coming Tuesday. Highs will hover in the mid-30s through the midweek before warming back up on Thursday.

Precipitation returns late in the week, with rain and snow showers possible Thursday and Friday.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.