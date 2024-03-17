NEXT Weather: Cold and wind for St. Patrick's Day

MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be a chilly St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, and the wind will make it feel even colder.

Temperatures will top out in the 30s in the Twin Cities, which is below average for this time of year. Up north, highs will be in the 20s.

Wind gusts will be very strong all day long, surpassing 30 mph in the metro.

Some flurries are possible through noon, but nothing will stick on the ground.

We'll have cooler temperature for most of the week, and a chance for snow by Thursday.