Morning storms in northern, southern Minnesota; summer heat across state

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday continues a now familiar pattern of scattered storms and summer heat in Minnesota.

Storms are possible through the morning hours in northern and southern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities may manage to avoid any activity. Patchy fog is possibly through the morning, too.

The afternoon should be dry, with decent sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, we'll make a run at 90 degrees, with storms likely later in the day.

Thursday will be a bit cooler, with highs closer to average, but temperatures jump back up again on Friday.

Rain potentially returns on Sunday, and temperatures will once again drop a few degrees.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

