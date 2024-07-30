Morning storms in northern, southern Minnesota; summer heat across state

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 30, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday continues a now familiar pattern of scattered storms and summer heat in Minnesota.

Storms are possible through the morning hours in northern and southern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities may manage to avoid any activity. Patchy fog is possibly through the morning, too.

The afternoon should be dry, with decent sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, we'll make a run at 90 degrees, with storms likely later in the day.

Thursday will be a bit cooler, with highs closer to average, but temperatures jump back up again on Friday.

Rain potentially returns on Sunday, and temperatures will once again drop a few degrees.

