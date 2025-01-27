Monday kicks off warm stretch in Twin Cities to end the month

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Jan. 27, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will get a break from winter to start the week, with highs close to 40 degrees on Monday.

It'll be a cool morning, then things will warm up quickly amid increased cloud cover. We should top out around 37.

Flurries and light snow are possible in western Wisconsin, and winds should be gusty.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Tuesday. Expect more gusty winds and cloud cover before colder air arrives at night.

Wednesday will be cooler, but still above normal. Lingering gusty winds will ease.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs climbing close to 50 and dry, quiet conditions. We'll stay warm to end the week, and some precipitation is possible over the weekend.