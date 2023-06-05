Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Hot, humid Monday with risk of pop-up storms

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from June 5, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from June 5, 2023 02:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert is in effect for much of eastern Minnesota Monday morning, and another warm day is on the way after that.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted the alert, which is in effect until 9 a.m. for east central and southeastern Minnesota, as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island and Mille Lacs.

Aside from the alert, it will be another hot, humid day, with highs in the upper 80s across the state. Nearly the entire state has a chance of pop-up, isolated storms in the afternoon as well.

ec393224246efcd4bc47c062c840f8f2.jpg
CBS News

More storms are possible overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Cooler weather arrives Wednesday when both temperatures and the humidity drop, but we'll still see above average warmth for this time of year.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 5:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.