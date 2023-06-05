NEXT Weather: Hot, humid Monday with risk of pop-up storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert is in effect for much of eastern Minnesota Monday morning, and another warm day is on the way after that.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompted the alert, which is in effect until 9 a.m. for east central and southeastern Minnesota, as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island and Mille Lacs.

Aside from the alert, it will be another hot, humid day, with highs in the upper 80s across the state. Nearly the entire state has a chance of pop-up, isolated storms in the afternoon as well.

CBS News

More storms are possible overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Cooler weather arrives Wednesday when both temperatures and the humidity drop, but we'll still see above average warmth for this time of year.