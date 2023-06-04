Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for east central, southeastern Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report from June 4, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for parts of Minnesota lasting through Monday morning.

The alert affects east central and southeastern Minnesota, as well as the tribal nations of Prairie Island and Mille Lacs.

Smoke from wildfires in Quebec prompted the alert. The MPCA said smoke crossed into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning, and will make its way west.

The MPCA expects the air quality index to reach the "orange" level, which means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with heart and lung conditions, pregnant people, children and the elderly.

The alert went into effect at noon Sunday and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday.