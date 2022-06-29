Next Weather: Heat and chance of storms Wednesday, temps to cool into holiday weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be hot Wednesday, hitting around 90 degrees with breezy conditions.
North of Interstate 94 will see the chance of a few showers and rumbles, too .
Storms are possible in western and northern parts of the state and will slide into the metro overnight and into Thursday.
It'll remain humid on Thursday with a bit cooler air arriving into the weekend.
Isolated rain chances into the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday.
