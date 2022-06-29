Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Heat and chance of storms Wednesday, temps to cool into holiday weekend

By Riley O'Connor

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 5 A.M. report
Next Weather: 5 A.M. report 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be hot Wednesday, hitting around 90 degrees with breezy conditions. 

North of Interstate 94 will see the chance of a few showers and rumbles, too .

Storms are possible in western and northern parts of the state and will slide into the metro overnight and into Thursday. 

It'll remain humid on Thursday with a bit cooler air arriving into the weekend. 

Isolated rain chances into the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday. 

Riley O'Connor
WEB-Riley-OConnor.jpg

Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019. Look for his forecasts on WCCO This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m. and WCCO Mid-Morning from 9-10 a.m.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.