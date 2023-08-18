NEXT Weather: Hazy sunshine to finish the week, before heat moves in

MINNEAPOLIS -- Much of the state remains under an air quality alert, issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, though that threat has been downgraded. Most of the state is now under a yellow-level alert.

The high in the Twin Cities will be around 84 degrees Friday, and still mostly sunny, albeit with some levels of haze.

A heatwave starts Saturday, with temperatures climbing above 90 and staying there through at least the middle of next week. That means we're looking at a potential heat wave going into the Minnesota State Fair.

There have already been 23 days in the 90s or above this summer, compared to the annual average of 13. Next week should bring this year's total past double that average.

"This heat isn't going to go anywhere for the next week or so. We stand pat with the massive ridge that will keep the area well above average," WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames said. "No rain is in the forecast, and after all the drought improvements, we are going to turn the other direction again. Not sure when the next rain event shows up."

Air quality alert

Previously, the MPCA had a large swath of the state, including much of eastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities, possibly moving into the red category Thursday through Friday. Additionally, the entire state was under at least an orange-level alert.

What remains of the air quality alert will stay in effect until 11 p.m. Friday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said this was the 16th air quality alert of the year, which breaks the previous record of 13 set in 2021. Thursday and Friday will mark the 42nd and 43rd alert days, which also breaks 2021's record of 42. In an average year, Minnesota sees one to three alerts, MPCA said.