Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Fall-like Sunday features below average temps, blustery winds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 7 a.m. report
Next Weather: 7 a.m. report 04:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will feel like fall in the Twin Cities, with temperatures falling several degrees below average and high winds.

The Twin Cities will top out around 75, and in the afternoon, wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Up north, highs will stay in the 60s, and the Arrowhead will see gray skies and possibly a few isolated showers.

74d5e61434560fa2a22a72b3d8419769.jpg
CBS

The warmth will return on Monday, with most spots hitting the mid-80s. Expect a lot of sunshine and light winds.

We'll be back to the 90s by midweek, and Tuesday and Thursday will both bring a chance of rain.

Taking an early look at the July Fourth holiday weekend forecast, it looks like a few storms could be in store on July 3 and 4, but there are no signs of a washout at this point,

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.