NEXT Weather: After chilly midweek stretch, spring weather finally arrives this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota is set to endure a couple more chilly days before spring weather finally makes a proper appearance.

Wednesday's going to be particularly rough, with high temperatures in the 30s for most of the state and rugged winds. Thursday will see similar temperatures, though the wind won't be as severe.

Northern Minnesota will still be dealing with some snow Wednesday morning. Dozens of schools are canceled or delayed as the area deals with the after effects of Tuesday's storm, as well as the lingering snow. Click here to see the latest. Additionally, Polk County in western Minnesota issued a no travel advisory overnight.

Throughout the day, snow showers could pop up farther south -- including the Twin Cities. It will just be nuisance snow, though.

Things take a turn for the Twins' postponed Home Opener on Friday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 40s in the forecast.

Finally, this weekend, temperatures will jump to the 60s. We could even hit 70 next week.

