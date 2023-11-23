NEXT Weather: Chilly air settles in this weekend with chance of snow Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS — Cold continental air from Canada will settle in on Friday.
Friday morning was officially the coldest morning of the season so far. The last time we reached the teens was back in March.
High temperatures will only reach about 30 degrees. Still, it'll be sunny with a light breeze.
Then the weekend will warm up a bit, and clouds are expected to make a comeback.
SNOW POSSIBILITY
We could see our first flakes of November this weekend. Just a few flurries are possible on Saturday from the metro area southward.
Travel looks clear except perhaps on Sunday when a system will bring the possibility of light snow to eastern and northern Minnesota. Any accumulation would stick to under an inch. The wind will pick up, however, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chilly temperatures stick around. The next shot for temperatures above 40 degrees is Thursday.
