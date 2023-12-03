Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Calm, cloudy Sunday with temperatures slightly above average

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday looks to be mostly quiet, with temperatures still a touch above average.

Areas east of the Twin Cities were experiencing some flurries and drizzle in the morning hours, but the rest of the day looks clear.

Highs for much of the state will be in the upper 30s or lower 40s, with the Twin Cities peaking right around 39 degrees. Expect more clouds than sun.

Our next shot at precipitation comes Monday evening, mainly across southern Minnesota. A mix of rain and snow will leave minimal accumulation, but could make things icy.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s through Tuesday, then things will get even warmer, with highs climbing to the mid-40s by the end of the week.

