Next Weather: Drying out before a big weekend warmup

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twin Cities will be storm-free for the next several days, but not free from dangerous heat and humidity.

Thursday will be sunny and windy, with a high of 82 in the metro. We'll warm up even more Friday, which will also be a sunny one.

Saturday's high temp will approach the 90-degree mark, and it will be mostly sunny.

We'll then have back-to-back Next Weather Alert days on Sunday and Monday due to extreme heat and humidity. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are possible.

It stays hot, but less humid, Tuesday and beyond.