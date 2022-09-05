NEXT Weather: Beautiful Labor Day before midweek warmup

MINNEAPOLIS -- We've got a beautiful Labor Day ahead across Minnesota.

Temperatures around the state will be right about average, with the Twin Cities topping out at 78. There will be plenty of sunshine to soak up if you're planning on spending the holiday outside.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, and dew points will start to rise in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be close o 90 on Wednesday and Thursday

Storms will be possible Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will cool to the mid-70s for the weekend.