NEXT Weather: Back to the 50s Wednesday, with some wind and clouds in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Highs will climb into the 50s in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, though it will be windy and cloudy at times, too.

The forecast high is 52 in the metro, and though clouds will move in later, we'll see a good amount of sunshine, too. Up north will be cooler and cloudier.

A weak disturbance will pass through Thursday morning, then a larger storm slides by to the south and east on Friday. Temperatures will return to the 40s to end the work week.

The weekend will be sunny, and temperatures will be back above 50 by Sunday. The warming trend will carry over into next week, with highs likely near 60.

web-joseph-dames.jpg

First published on March 6, 2024 / 5:34 AM CST

