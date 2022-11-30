NEXT Weather: As snow moves out, cold moves in Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- With Tuesday's snowfall behind us, Wednesday brings the cold.

The storm system that passed through Minnesota Tuesday brought the healthiest bands of snow right across the Twin Cities area, leaving 7-9 inches of accumulation in its wake.

Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other towns in Minnesota have declared snow emergencies due to the heavy snowfall.

The metro could still see on-and-off flurries Wednesday, but the main weather factor will be the wind, with gusts of nearly 40 mph felt in the morning hours. The high will be 22 degrees, but feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits.

There will be occasional sunshine in the afternoon.

We'll warm into the 30s on Thursday, and to 40 on Friday. There's another chance of snow on Friday, mainly north of the Twin Cities, though the metro could get clipped as well.

Highs will be only in the teens on Saturday, then we'll have a couple of seasonal days before the cold returns.