NEXT Weather Alert: High-impact snow event could drop 4-8 inches on Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to a high-impact snow event that could affect both the morning and evening commutes in the Twin Cities.
As of 5 a.m., snow was already falling in southwestern and south central Minnesota. The storm was expected to make its way to the metro before the morning commute.
A winter storm warning is in effect for areas stretching from Mankato through the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin. That band could see anywhere between 4 and 8 inches in total.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for other parts of central and southern Minnesota, as well as western Wisconsin.
Southeastern Minnesota could see a wintry mix.
The snow was expected to move out of Minnesota after the evening commute.
The metro had already reached its high temperature in the morning hours, and it'll only get colder throughout the day. Wednesday will also be chilly, and quite windy.
Temperatures will rebound on Friday and some of the snow will melt, but we'll have another cold snap over the weekend.
Our next shot at snow comes early next week.
How does MnDOT know how to pre-treat roads?
The Minnesota Department of Transportation had plows out pre-treating the roads ahead of Tuesday's snowfall.
But how do they make those crucial decisions -- whether to use salt or brine, and which roads to treat and how?
WCCO's Pauleen Le stepped into one of their plows to see firsthand the technology and the thought process behind making those decisions.
NEXT Drive Alert: 6:30 a.m. update
Crashes are starting to pop up on metro roads as snowfall snarls the morning commute.
NEXT Drive Alert: 5:30 a.m. road conditions update
In addition to the NEXT Weather Alert, we've issued a NEXT Drive Alert due to Tuesday morning's snowfall. Reporters Pauleen Le and Beret Leone are both tracking road conditions in various parts of the metro and state.