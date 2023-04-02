NEXT Weather: Some melting Sunday, Monday before Tuesday brings another spring storm

MINNEAPOLIS -- The April Fools' Day blizzard put this winter into the top three snowiest on record in the Twin Cities, but the next couple of days will cause some melting.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s on both Sunday and Monday. Sunday will also bring some sunshine, while Monday will be a bit cloudier.

CBS News

Tuesday, however, will bring another spring storm. The Twin Cities will mainly see rain and thunderstorms, but other parts of the state could see snowfall. It shouldn't push the metro any further up the snowiest winters leaderboard.

By midweek, temperatures will drop into the 30s again. Next weekend will bring a warmup, with possible highs in the 50s.

The Twin Cities has seen 89.7 inches of snowfall this season. We would need 9 more inches to move into the top spot.