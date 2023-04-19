NEXT Weather: Breezy, rainy Wednesday kicks off wet stretch

MINNEAPOLIS -- Bring the raincoat if you're heading out the door Wednesday morning. It's going to be a wet, breezy, chilly day.

Central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will see steady showers early in the day before a break in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain will return later in the afternoon, and rumbles of thunder are possible in the evening and overnight hours.

CBS News

Expect a high of 48 in the metro, with wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

Up north could see a light wintry mix.

Thursday will be very similar, with highs in the 40s and rain in the morning and afternoon. That precipitation will transition into a wintry mix Thursday night -- even in the Twin Cities -- and into Friday morning. There won't be much accumulation, though.

The weekend stays cool, but we'll get some dry time.