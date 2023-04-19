Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Breezy, rainy Wednesday kicks off wet stretch

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from April 19, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from April 19, 2023 02:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- Bring the raincoat if you're heading out the door Wednesday morning. It's going to be a wet, breezy, chilly day.

Central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will see steady showers early in the day before a break in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain will return later in the afternoon, and rumbles of thunder are possible in the evening and overnight hours.

4426c583fe2cf6fc7e30e2d9aeda7fce.jpg
CBS News

Expect a high of 48 in the metro, with wind gusts between 25 and  35 mph.

Up north could see a light wintry mix.

Thursday will be very similar, with highs in the 40s and rain in the morning and afternoon. That precipitation will transition into a wintry mix Thursday night -- even in the Twin Cities -- and into Friday morning. There won't be much accumulation, though.

The weekend stays cool, but we'll get some dry time.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 5:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.