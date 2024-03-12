NEXT Weather: Another warm day, and fire weather concerns remain

MINNEAPOLIS — A very mild morning will lead to another warm day in the Twin Cities, while other parts of Minnesota are still dealing with fire weather concerns.

Highs will reach the mid-60s on Tuesday. Expect a wind shift later on with low relative humidity and some breezy moments.

Though no red flag warning is in effect, southwestern Minnesota is still dealing with fire weather. Though it won't be as windy as Monday, it will still be quite dry.

Wednesday will be warm, too, before a system moves in late in the day. Storms may generate to the south and showers may spread further north than that.

Temperatures will start to cool heading into the weekend. By St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, highs will be around 40.

WCCO

As of now, things are trending to be below average next week, with some slightly cooler days.