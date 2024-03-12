Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Another warm day, and fire weather concerns remain

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from March 12, 2024
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from March 12, 2024 02:41

MINNEAPOLIS — A very mild morning will lead to another warm day in the Twin Cities, while other parts of Minnesota are still dealing with fire weather concerns.

Highs will reach the mid-60s on Tuesday. Expect a wind shift later on with low relative humidity and some breezy moments.

Though no red flag warning is in effect, southwestern Minnesota is still dealing with fire weather. Though it won't be as windy as Monday, it will still be quite dry.

Wednesday will be warm, too, before a system moves in late in the day. Storms may generate to the south and showers may spread further north than that.

Temperatures will start to cool heading into the weekend. By St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, highs will be around 40.

96378027c3765252e6506fef894b73c1.jpg
WCCO

As of now, things are trending to be below average next week, with some slightly cooler days.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 6:13 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.