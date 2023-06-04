NEXT Weather: Another 90-degree day in Twin Cities

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twin Cities are in for another 90-degree day on Sunday.

This will likely be the fifth-straight day of hitting 90 in the metro. There will also be a lot of sun, but it will be less humid than the past few days.

It will also be drier, though a few isolated storms are still possible throughout the state.

More showers are possible early Monday, and again later in the day.

By midweek, the forecast looks drier and cooler, with temps falling closer to average for this time of year.

First published on June 4, 2023

