NEXT Weather Alert: Wintry chill settles in, with some flakes in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, we're under a NEXT Weather Alert as the cold settles in.

It's the coldest morning of the year since April, and temps won't warm much over the next several hours. They'll settle in the mid-to-upper 30s.

MORE: Live Radars and Weather Maps

A weak system will pass through southern Minnesota, which could throw a few flakes around the cities, though NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says there's no expectation that it'll accumulate.

Good morning! A NEXT Weather Alert is back for the winter chill. It feels like we're in the teens now & won't warm much later. A few flurries are possible from the Cities southward, but don't expect any accumulations. Temps struggle to get into the mid-upper 30s. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/V5eVLVe38l — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) October 28, 2023

The system will keep the highs in the 30s and the lows in the 20s for the rest of the month.

Some sunshine will return on Sunday and Monday, but another weak clipper could throw a few more flakes around the metro on Monday night and Tuesday morning.