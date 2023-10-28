Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Wintry chill settles in, with some flakes in southern Minnesota

By Adam Del Rosso

NEXT Weather: Morning report from Oct. 28, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning report from Oct. 28, 2023 03:46

MINNEAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, we're under a NEXT Weather Alert as the cold settles in. 

It's the coldest morning of the year since April, and temps won't warm much over the next several hours. They'll settle in the mid-to-upper 30s.

MORE: Live Radars and Weather Maps

A weak system will pass through southern Minnesota, which could throw a few flakes around the cities, though NEXT Weather Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso says there's no expectation that it'll accumulate.

The system will keep the highs in the 30s and the lows in the 20s for the rest of the month.

Some sunshine will return on Sunday and Monday, but another weak clipper could throw a few more flakes around the metro on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on October 28, 2023 / 8:41 AM

