NEXT Weather Alert: Large swath of Minnesota under air quality alert until Friday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large chunk of Minnesota is under an air quality alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into the state.

Much of the southern half of the state, including parts of the Twin Cities, will be under an alert until 6 a.m. Friday. The alert also includes Wisconsin.

According to the EPA, Minnesota has the worst AQI (air quality index) readings in the entire country. Click here for a real-time map.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tweeted Wednesday evening that AQI level in the Twin Cities Wednesday was the highest its been since the agency started keeping records in 1980.

RELATED: Minnesota enduring country's worst air quality due to wildfire smoke, ozone

CBS

The smoke and haze will keep temperatures cooler up north, but most of the state will see highs in the mid-80s Thursday. The Twin Cities should peak right around 82.

MORE: Minnesota's air quality is the worst in recorded history. Here's how to protect yourself

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both bring chances for storms, with Father's Day looking to be the drier of the two.

A return to the 90s is possible early next week.