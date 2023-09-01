NEXT Weather Alert: Labor Day weekend will bring serious heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- The already high temperatures will keep on climbing over the weekend, with a heat advisory starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Temps will reach 95 on Saturday. It'll be warm all the way up north; international Falls is expected to hit 91. There will be some morning showers and storms, but they'll fizzle out in the afternoon.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert from Saturday until Monday due to the heat. By Sunday, temperatures will be close to triple digits.

An area of relief: The humidity will stay low over the weekend.

As for Monday, the hottest Labor Day on record in the Twin Cities was 97 degrees back in 1913. It's possible that record could be tied - or broken - this year.

The 90s may stick around through Tuesday - with a possibility of rain - before Wednesday breaks the hot streak, with temperatures falling back to the lower 80s.