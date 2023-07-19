Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather Alert: Afternoon storms could turn severe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 19, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 19, 2023 02:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to potentially severe storms arriving in the afternoon.

Parts of central Minnesota and the Twin Cities will see non-severe, isolated storms in the morning hours.

The best chance for severe weather occurs from 4-8 p.m. All of southern Minnesota, and the eastern half of the state stretching up to Duluth is under a slight risk for severe weather. That includes the Twin Cities. The main threats will be hail and gusty winds.

1077b116275708b7e43b06d080fb04eb.jpg
CBS News

The metro will get close to 90 degrees, and it will be humid, too.

Thursday looks quieter and cooler, with a high of 80 expected.

Things warm up again Friday. We'll stay dry into next week, when highs in the 90s return.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 5:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.