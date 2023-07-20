Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cool, refreshing Thursday; sweltering heat arrives next week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 20, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 20, 2023 02:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is set to be a refreshing day, with cooler temps and lower dew points.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 80, with on-and-off clouds and some breeze.

97375cda78a977dfe0e3a725fbe23533.jpg
WCCO

Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with a chance for pop-up showers.

Saturday will be even hotter, and there's a chance for isolated storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

The real heat arrives next week, with 90+ degree highs expected Monday through Wednesday. By midweek, highs could be creeping toward 100.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 5:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.