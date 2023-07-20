NEXT Weather: Cool, refreshing Thursday; sweltering heat arrives next week

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 20, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 20, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 20, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday is set to be a refreshing day, with cooler temps and lower dew points.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 80, with on-and-off clouds and some breeze.

WCCO

Friday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with a chance for pop-up showers.

Saturday will be even hotter, and there's a chance for isolated storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

The real heat arrives next week, with 90+ degree highs expected Monday through Wednesday. By midweek, highs could be creeping toward 100.