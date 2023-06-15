NEXT Weather: Air quality alert pulled from Twin Cities area, continues in SW Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large area of southwestern Minnesota remains under an air quality alert that's expected to go until Friday morning.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the Twin Cities area has been removed from the air quality alert, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

In southwestern Minnesota between Ortonville and Worthington, the MPCA says air quality is unhealthy.

The relaxed air quality alert comes after significantly poor air on Wednesday. The MPCA tweeted that the AQI level in the Twin Cities Wednesday was the highest since the agency started keeping records in 1980.

Most of the state will see highs in the mid-80s Thursday. The Twin Cities should peak right around 82.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both bring chances for storms, with Father's Day looking to be the drier of the two.

A return to the 90s is possible early next week.