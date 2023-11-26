Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: After morning snow, Sunday will be cold and windy

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities saw some snow overnight, and a bit more is possible on Sunday morning. 

Don't expect much to accumulate, but up to half an inch of additional snowfall is likely. The morning snowfall could cause problems on the roadways. That will wrap up by the afternoon.

Snow aside, highs will be below average on Sunday. The metro will only get to about 34, and with winds between 25 and 30 mph, it'll feel even colder.

Highs will be even colder on Monday and winds will still be strong.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but the real warming trend starts on Wednesday, with temperatures climbing back closer to 40.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 8:29 AM CST

