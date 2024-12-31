Fog will clear Tuesday as cooler air moves into Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 31, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The fog will clear on Tuesday as cooler air moves in, and light snow is possible.

Snow chances are greatest north of Interstate 94, and little accumulation is expected. The high in the Twin Cities will be around 33.

If you're going out for New Year's Eve, expect temperatures in the lower 20s. Whether you're out and about or at home, there's a chance the northern lights will be visible in Minnesota Tuesday night.

As we hit midweek, we've got quiet weather on tap, with high pressure bringing drier conditions and colder temperatures. The upshot is we'll see brighter skies on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will gradually drop through the weekend, falling below zero in western Minnesota by Saturday morning. A potential system may bring some light snow over the weekend, though significant accumulation is unlikely.