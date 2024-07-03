Watch CBS News
New Ulm man run over by tractor while removing trees at campground

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW ULM, Minn. — A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday evening after being run over by a tractor in southern Minnesota.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it received multiple 911 calls from Shirley's Park reporting a person had been run over by a tractor at 6:25 p.m.

A 57-year-old man from New Ulm was operating the loader tractor for tree removal and had been standing in front of the right rear tractor tire when it jumped into a forward gear, running him over, investigators say. He was transported to the hospital by air ambulance.

The operatorless tractor continued moving, striking a nearby camper and two vehicles.

A 72-year-old woman from Texas also suffered minor injuries after being struck by an unknown object.

The incident is under investigation.

