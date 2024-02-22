Fire damages 2 historic Main Street businesses in New Prague

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — Crews from several cities battled a fire at two historic buildings Wednesday night on New Prague's Main Street.

Police say first responders were first called to 112 Main Street East, the old First National Bank building, at about 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters evacuated residents from 112 and 110 Main Street East next door, the old Savoy Theater building.

One resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but no one else was hurt.

MORE NEWS: Driver crashes into St. Cloud home, causing massive fire

Craig Carr

Both buildings "sustained smoke and water damage," according to police. First National Bank first opened in 1904, and the Savoy Theater was once "the finest theatre in this section of the state," according to the New Prague Area Historical Society

Firefighters from Belle Plaine, Jordan and Montgomery helped out the New Prague Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Fire damages Magnolias Restaurant in St. Paul