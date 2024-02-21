Fire damages Magnolias Restaurant in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A restaurant in St. Paul says it has received an "overwhelming response" from the community after a fire earlier this week.

Magnolias Restaurant confirmed on Facebook that a fire occurred Monday night and thanked the community for its support. A GoFundMe account has been set up to support restaurant staff.

Details on the fire are limited. WCCO is working to learn more, including how the fire may have started.

The restaurant is located on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue.