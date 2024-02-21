Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into St. Cloud home, causing massive fire

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A driver was hospitalized Tuesday evening after crashing their vehicle into a home in St. Cloud, leading to a huge fire.

Police believe the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash on 17th Avenue South near First Street South, just west of Lake George.

tz-c-sotvo-st-cloud-fir-wcco4vx3.jpg
Bo Steinemann

The vehicle and home, which was unoccupied, then erupted in flames.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, and the driver was rushed to an area hospital. Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No one else was hurt in the crash and fire.

February 21, 2024

