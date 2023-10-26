N.H. secretary of state confirms Rep. Dean Phillips to file for 2024 presidential primary Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — The New Hampshire secretary of state's office confirms that Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips will file his intentions to run for president in the 2024 election Friday morning.

This news comes after a campaign bus bearing the message "Dean Phillips for President" was spotted in Ohio, presumably en route to New Hampshire.

Friday is the filing deadline for candidates to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot. He is expected to file at approximately 10 a.m. Eastern time, following reportedly planned remarks to be made in front of the State House there.

The announcement comes weeks after Phillips stepped down from a leadership position among Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Phillips, who represents Minnesota's 3rd District, has been vocal about wanting more primary challengers to President Joe Biden.

"My convictions relative to the 2024 presidential race are incongruent with the majority of my caucus, and I felt it appropriate to step aside from elected leadership to avoid unnecessary distractions during a critical time for our country," he said while stepping down as co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Caucus (DPCC).

According to sources, Phillips will plan to concentrate his campaign on New Hampshire and decide, based on the results there, where to focus his campaign next.

The congressman told WCCO back in August that he was pushing for an alternative to Biden for Democrats in the upcoming presidential election.

While he made that call known, at that time he did not commit to saying he should be that alternative.

Phillips has served the 3rd District since 2019, after he defeated incumbent Republican Erik Paulsen.