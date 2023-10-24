Watch CBS News
Politics

"Dean Phillips For President" bus spotted in Ohio

By Steve Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips' presidential campaign bus spotted in Ohio
Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips' presidential campaign bus spotted in Ohio 02:14

OHIO — It appears there is rolling proof that Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips is entering the race for president.

A Minnesota woman traveling in Ohio spotted a "Dean Phillips for President" bus Tuesday, which is likely heading to New Hampshire.

RELATED: Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips to announce run in 2024 presidential election

Sources tell WCCO that's where the Minnesota Democrat is expected to announce his presidential campaign on Friday.

The bus is adorned with a bumper sticker reading "Make America Affordable Again," and the slogan "Everyone's Invited!"

Political analysts say his bid to run against President Joe Biden is considered beyond a long shot. 

RELATED: Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips steps down from leadership role over stance on Biden's 2024 candidacy

Phillips' presidential website is listed as being registered on Oct. 12, but the site isn't live yet.

First published on October 24, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.