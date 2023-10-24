"Dean Phillips For President" bus spotted in Ohio
OHIO — It appears there is rolling proof that Minnesota Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips is entering the race for president.
A Minnesota woman traveling in Ohio spotted a "Dean Phillips for President" bus Tuesday, which is likely heading to New Hampshire.
Sources tell WCCO that's where the Minnesota Democrat is expected to announce his presidential campaign on Friday.
The bus is adorned with a bumper sticker reading "Make America Affordable Again," and the slogan "Everyone's Invited!"
Political analysts say his bid to run against President Joe Biden is considered beyond a long shot.
Phillips' presidential website is listed as being registered on Oct. 12, but the site isn't live yet.
