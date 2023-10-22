New exhibit deconstructs symbolism, history and cultural significance of the Minnesota flag

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- An immersive art exhibit is sparking conversations and ideas about Minnesota's state flag. The flag and state seal are being redesigned with just a little over a week left for the public to submit ideas.

"If you ask an adult in Minnesota what does the flag look like, a lot of people have no idea," artist and designer Luis Fitch said.

As Minnesotans weigh in on the future of the state flag, Fitch is exploring its symbolic past. Inside North Hennepin County Community College's Joseph Gazzuolo Art Gallery, eight flags line the room.

"It's the same flag from one step to another, but you just start jumping steps and it changes dramatically the meaning, what it says," Fitch said.

The immersive art exhibit strips down elements of the current Minnesota state flag until all that's left is a white flag WCCO

The title of the exhibit is called "Deconstructing the Minnesota Flag: A Design and Branding Exploration." The flags strip down elements of the current state flag, including objects, people, symbols, text and color. Eventually all that's left is a white flag.

Fitch notes that the exhibit flags are no proposals, but rather conversation starters. He hopes the next flag is one that can bring people together.

"I think we can do better. And it can be more representative of where we are right now and hopefully it's a flag we can use for the next 50-100 years," he said.

The deconstructing the Minnesota flag exhibit will run through Dec. 18. Fitch is also the chair of the State Emblems Redesign Commission, though his involvement is separate from the exhibit. So far, he said the state's received around 800 submissions. The deadline for people to submit new flag and seal designs is Oct. 30. They will be narrowed down by the end of the year.