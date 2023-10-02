Minnesotans can now submit design ideas for new state flag, seal

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If you have design ideas for the next Minnesota state flag and seal, public submissions are now open.

On Monday, state officials announced that the State Emblems Redesign Commission is now accepting public submissions on its website.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older — or have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian. Up to three designs can be submitted per eligible person.

State law says the designs "must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities," and "symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design."

Submissions will be accepted online and via U.S. mail up until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30. Mail will need to be postmarked by that date and time. An address is listed on the submission page.

The commission will then select five submissions for final consideration. One design, which could also be modified, will be used as the basis for each emblem.

"Now is the time for Minnesotans to embrace the legacy of our state and celebrate our future," Secretary of State Steve Simon said Monday. "Join the conversation about the redesign of the state flag and seal to ensure that the commission has a wide range of options to review. Public input is vital to the work of the commission and will be sought out both now — at the start of our process — and later — as we narrow down the submissions to five which will receive final consideration. I look forward to seeing the creativity and passion of Minnesotans shine."

The commission will need to adopt a new design for the state flag and seal no later than Jan. 1, 2024.