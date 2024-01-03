Judge rules city of Minneapolis can clear Nenookaasi encampment

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge ruled Wednesday afternoon the city of Minneapolis can clear a controversial encampment for the homeless community.

People who live at Camp Nenookaasi filed a lawsuit hoping to stop the closure. They say the camp plays a huge role in finding people new places to live and keeping them sober.

Two people have died inside the encampment in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

At Wednesday's hearing, city lawyers argued the people living there are trespassing.

More than 100 people are expected to be evicted on Thursday.

In a statement after the ruling, the city said it will indeed clear the camp on Thursday.

"The City has postponed the closure date two times already in order to allow dedicated time to work with service providers and get people directly connected to housing and shelter options," the city said. "To date, 111 people from the encampment have been connected to housing or shelter. With help from Hennepin County and the State of Minnesota, Salvation Army and Rescue Now have added 90 beds to the shelter system this week. The City's Homeless Response Team has also made 16 site visits to the encampment."

According to the city, after the camp's closure, "pre-development activity for a new, Indigenous community center will start."