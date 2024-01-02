Nenookaasi encampment residents file suit against Mpls. Mayor Frey over impending closure

MINNEAPOLIS — Residents of the Nenookaasi homeless encampment have filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Major Jacob Frey days ahead of its scheduled closure.

The suit aims to prevent residents' forceful eviction from the area. The city of Minneapolis had announced plans to shut down the encampment Thursday, Jan. 4 due to ongoing health and public safety concerns. An earlier planned closure of Dec. 19 was postponed in order to contact and partner with additional community partners to help with the transition.

The encampment was the site of a fatal shooting last month. The Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors expressed concern to city officials about the safety of encampments in general.

The lawsuit, filed on residents' behalf by Cheryl Sagataw and DeAnthony Barnes, claims Frey violated residents' constitutional rights, citing things such as unlawful search and seizure. The suit argues that evicting the residents, even though they have nowhere else to go, constitutes "cruel and unusual punishment." They also say there's no way for residents to contest eviction, therefore it's a violation of Minnesota housing protections.

An event is planned at the camp Thursday to protest the impending evictions.

WCCO has reached out to Frey's office for comment.

WCCO earlier reported that the city has worked with several community partners to prepare residents for this closure, including Helix Health and Housing Services. They said they would provide culturally sensitive housing, mental health services, and substance use treatment, to support community members at the encampment.

Street outreach teams, like Hennepin County's Streets to Housing team, are continuing to work with individuals who have already expressed interest in moving into shelter or permanent housing.

Hennepin Shelter Hotline, in partnership with the Adult Shelter Connect, is also extending its services to help people access additional beds, as well as beds that become available in existing shelters.

Once the encampment is closed, the city plans to start developing the area to build a new community center.