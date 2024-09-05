North Loop's NBNL Festival canceled abruptly due to low ticket sales

MINNEAPOLIS — A music festival in the North Loop has been canceled three days before it was set to take place.

Organizers said the NBNL Festival — which was set to host the Bad Bad Hats, The Suburbs, Laamar and others — announced the cancellation on Thursday morning.

"NBNL Festival regrets to inform everyone that our musical event for September 8th has been cancelled. We will be refunding the full ticket purchase within the week. All of the musicians and our staff are sad that we won't be celebrating the start of fall with you and wish you all the best September," organizers said. "Hope to see you in 2025."

Festival organizers said that ticket sales were lower than anticipated.

"We have been conjecturing that being at the tail end of a summer that exploded with music festivals, NBNL just hit the saturation point," they said.

This summer, the Taste of Minnesota festival brought together food vendors and musical acts in downtown Minneapolis, and the Minnesota Yacht Club festival brought in an estimated 60,000 attendees.