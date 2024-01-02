NBA All-Star voting is open — which Minnesota Timberwolves could make it?

MINNEAPOLIS — NBA All-Star voting is now open, and after their impressive start, the Minnesota Timberwolves have multiple candidates for the honor.

As of Tuesday morning, the Wolves sit at 24-8, the best record in the Western Conference and second to only the Boston Celtics in the entire league. They haven't lost back-to-back games all season. Their starting five is filled with solid defense and stellar scoring ability.

Let's take a look at each Wolves' starter's chances of being an All-Star.

Anthony Edwards

Edwards is the Wolves' most likely All-Star. He made the All-Star Game as a replacement last season, and he's been even better this year. He's averaging 26.3 points a game, shooting nearly 38% from three and also has 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

He ranks 12th in PPG and is also 12th in defensive rating. His continued ascendance is a big reason the Wolves have spent much of the season at the top of the Western Conference. Plus, he's a fan favorite, so he should do well in the fan voting.

Rudy Gobert

Gobert is having a stellar season, good enough to make him a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He ranks fourth in rebounds per game, eighth in blocks per game, first in defensive win shares and first in defensive rating. He's also averaging 12.8 points a game on the offensive side, which isn't close to his career best, but he also has two top-tier scorers ahead of him in Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

If Gobert makes the All-Star roster, it would be his fourth appearance and first as a Timberwolf.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns' case isn't as strong as Edwards' or Gobert's, but it's safe to say this Wolves team isn't as successful as it has been without Towns on the court this year. Settling in as the No. 2 to Edwards has done wonders for Towns' game. He ranks fifth in defensive win shares and 17th in rebounds per game. He's just shy of shooting 50/40/90 this season and is averaging 21.3 PPG.

Towns has made three previous All-Star games.

Jaden McDaniels

McDaniels has been very good when he's been on the court, particularly earlier in the season, but he's missed 10 games due to injury, which hurts his case.

He has certainly been worth the contract the Wolves gave him this offseason, but he might be a year or two away from his first All-Star appearance.

Mike Conley

Since joining the Wolves via trade last season, Conley has been a huge upgrade at point guard. This year, he ranks third in offensive rating and 16th in win shares — second on the team behind Gobert.

The Western Conference has a gluttony of good guards, so Conley might be on the outside looking in, but he's certainly been a major boon to the Wolves. The 36-year-old has only made one previous All-Star roster, in 2020 with the Utah Jazz.

Voting is open through Jan. 20. Fans can vote once per day. Fans account for 50% of the All-Star vote, while current players and a panel of media members account for the remaining 50%.