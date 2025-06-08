National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles as immigration enforcement tensions escalate

National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning following a couple of days marked by violent clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters over President Trump's immigration enforcement operations conducted in the area.

Protesters clashed with soldiers on Sunday afternoon after a crowd gathered near the Metropolitan Detention Center downtown. Images captured by CBS News Los Angeles showed members of the National Guard using what appeared to be tear gas and firing non-lethal rounds toward some groups of demonstrators.

Large-scale protests have sprouted throughout L.A. County including in the Westlake District, downtown L.A. and Paramount, and have escalated to violence on several occasions. A federal law enforcement official tells CBS News that multiple federal law enforcement officers were injured during confrontations with protesters on Friday and Saturday. The amount of total arrests made is not yet clear, but a senior city official in L.A. told CBS News that at least 29 protesters were arrested Friday night.

Mr. Trump announced Saturday night that he'd deploy the guard in response to the massive protests. In a post to his Truth Social late Saturday night local time, Trump called the events in L.A. "two days of violence, clashes and unrest."

"These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED," he continued. Mr. Trump added that masks will no longer be allowed to be worn at protests, although he did not specify how or if this would be enforced.

Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, MDC in downtown Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025. US President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 troops on June 7 to handle escalating protests against immigration enforcement raids in the Los Angeles area, a move the state's governor termed "purposefully inflammatory." Federal agents clashed with angry crowds in a Los Angeles suburb as protests stretched into a second night Saturday, shooting flash-bang grenades and shutting part of a freeway amid raids on undocumented migrants, reports said. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

A Presidential Memoranda issued Saturday stated that at least 2,000 National Guard troops were going to be deployed. The majority of the soldiers are from the California National Guard, a Defense Department official told CBS News.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday criticized Mr. Trump's military deployment, calling it "purposefully inflammatory" in a post to X.

"The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle," he said in another post. "Don't give them one."

COMPTON, CA -JUNE 7, 2025: A protester carries a Mexican flag as LA County Sheriff deputies form a law enforcement line to keep demonstrators from advancing after ICE raids at a nearby Home Depot and the Garment District brought out resistance from Los Angeles residents on June 7, 2025 in Compton, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Gina Ferazzi

Mayor Karen Bass called the deployment of the National Guard a "chaotic escalation" of the situation in a post to X.

"The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it's felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk," she said in part. "This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful."

Standing outside of the Metropolitan Detention Center before violent clashes began on Sunday, Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents parts of South L.A., called Mr. Trump's deployment of the National Guard a "disruption."

"People have to stand up for what is right," she said.

In a statement to CBS News, an ICE spokesperson said immigration enforcement operations have resulted in the arrest of a "domestic abuser" and a "child rapist."

"Irresponsible politicians continue to push dangerous and misleading rhetoric that puts communities and law enforcement at risk," the statement reads. "Even the Los Angeles Police Departments referred to violent riots yesterday as 'peaceful protests.' Americans can look at the videos and images and see with their own eyes that they are dangerous not 'peaceful.'"

As of Sunday afternoon, some protesters and activists gathered in downtown L.A., but CBS News Los Angeles reporters at the scene said no conflicts had taken place. At least one organized protest was scheduled to start Sunday afternoon at La Placita Olvera, which is currently a Mexican marketplace that is known as the birthplace of L.A.

In nearby Pasadena, a small gathering began Sunday afternoon after federal officers were spotted at a local hotel, a city spokesperson confirmed.

Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo said in a statement that no enforcement activity was confirmed.

"We understand the anxiety and fear that these reports can create for many in our community," he said. "I urge our community to remain calm, united, and peaceful, and not be baited or provoked into violence. The right to peacefully assemble and express ourselves is a fundamental part of who we are—not just as Pasadenans, but as Americans."

How this all started

The new military presence in L.A. comes after days of escalation between protesters and law enforcement, notably Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On Friday evening, multiple immigration operations were conducted across L.A., primarily in the Westlake District, downtown and South L.A., ICE officials confirmed. A single operation at a job site Friday resulted in the arrest of 44 unauthorized immigrants, ICE told CBS News on Sunday. An additional 77 were arrested around the same time frame in the greater L.A. area.

The exact charges of those arrests were not yet clear as of Sunday afternoon.

ICE confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles that four federal search warrants were served at three locations in L.A. on Friday night. As news of those warrants spread, protests broke out. The most notable of which was Friday night, and took place outside the Federal Building in downtown L.A. after demonstrators learned that detainees were allegedly being held inside.

As tensions escalated and some protesters threw objects toward law enforcement, the Los Angeles Police Department eventually issued an unlawful assembly declaration and a dispersal order. Dozens of officers sporting riot gear and shields formed a skirmish line.

A federal law enforcement official with knowledge of the operations tells CBS News that ICE requested assistance from LAPD multiple times over the course of Friday night. That same official said it took local authorities more than 2 hours to honor that request, although a senior city official in L.A. told CBS News that it took LAPD 55 minutes to respond, not 2 hours.

A car burns during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. Eric Thayer / AP

On Saturday, protests centered in on the city of Paramount after ICE and other federal law enforcement officers were spotted. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement that there was no ICE "raid" on Saturday in Paramount, but instead the agents were staging at an office.

The protests in Paramount eventually spilled over into Compton, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered around a car that was set on fire in the middle of the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, near Dale's Donuts,

Images captured at the scene by CBS News Los Angeles showed law enforcement deploying what appeared to be tear gas to disperse crowds and shooting non-lethal munitions at some protesters.

Going forward

U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán, who represents parts of L.A.'s South Bay, tells CBS News that ICE enforcement and removal operations are expected daily for the next 30 days in LA County.

A federal law enforcement official tells CBS News that deputies with LA County Sheriff's Office are now assisting ICE officials with perimeter protection, although they will not be assisting with any immigration enforcement efforts.

