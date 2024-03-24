Spring snowstorm impacts hundreds of flights at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS — A spring snowstorm comes just as families are taking off for spring break destinations. On Sunday, hundreds of flights in and out of Minneapolis St. Paul International Aiport were either canceled or delayed.

Katie Snyder and her family were heading to Fort Myers, Florida for a beach vacation. They were among the lucky ones who had an on-time flight.

"I'm so excited. I hate the snow. I want the hot weather. I want the beach. We're ready to go," she said.

Travelers who showed up at the airport Sunday checked their flight status several times.

"As soon as we got in, I looked at the board and was like, 'Oh my gosh we made the right choice to come home earlier,'" A.J. Lindell said. His family had just returned from Florida. They decided to move up their flight to avoid getting stuck in the storm.

"They had originally booked us on a later flight leaving like 10 o'clock and getting in around one in the morning and I had no desire to get in at one o'clock here and fight the snow on the roads," he said.

Airport officials say they have two winter operations teams working around the clock with the goal of maintaining flight operations on at least two runways. The ultimate flight decision, though, comes down to the airlines.

"It sucks when you come to the airport and every flight you are trying to get to is canceled. There's nothing you can do about it but it's the weather," Lindell said.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status online before coming to the airport.

