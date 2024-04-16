MPPOA renews call for Walz to reassign Londregan case after instructors say he was following training

As Ricky Cobb II's family prepares to sue, MPPOA asks case to be reassigned

MINNEAPOLIS — The state's largest police organization is doubling down on calls to have the case against trooper Ryan Londregan reassigned.

In the previously private 11-page letter, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association accused the Hennepin County Attorney of ignoring witness insight and use-of-force experts when she charged Londregan with murder. In the letter, two more law enforcement trainers testified that Londregan did not do anything wrong.

Londregan shot and killed Ricky Cobb II last summer during a traffic stop on Interstate 94. Police groups and his attorneys argue he was following his training and protecting his partner.

The MPPOA called for the case to be reassigned.

"Our community needs that transparency — everything doesn't have to happen behind the scenes, in chambers. It's important for the community to see exactly what's going on with this case," said Imran Ali, MPPOA General Counsel.

The governor's office says he hasn't shut the door on that possibility, but says it would like a request from the attorney general.

As the political battle wages on, the MPPOA is also petitioning the governor to remove all future use-of-force cases from the Hennepin County attorney's office.

"I don't know how many Hennepin County voters that voted for County Attorney Moriarty — they voted on that platform, but our organization is just asking for fairness," said Ali.

Moriarty's office said in a statement to WCCO News that it will "litigate this case in court, which is where it belongs."

The next step in this case is a hearing later this month.

Cobb's family plans to announce a new lawsuit against Londregan on Wednesday.