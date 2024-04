As Ricky Cobb II's family prepares to sue, MPPOA asks case to be reassigned Another new twist in the controversial case of a state trooper charged with murder. Two more trainers are saying that trooper didn't do anything wrong. As the family of Ricky Cobb II gets set to sue, the state's largest police organization is doubling down on calls to have the criminal case reassigned. Our Adam Duxter joins us with the latest.