Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Mpls. city officials announce changes to police wellness, discipline policies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mpls. City Officials Announce Changes To Police Wellness, Discipline Policies
Mpls. City Officials Announce Changes To Police Wellness, Discipline Policies 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS -- City officials say more changes are coming to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Chief Amelia Huffman announced two changes to police policy on Monday.

The first is focused on wellness. There's now a limit on how many hours officers can work consecutively and each week.

The second change has to do with discipline. MPD now has an updated matrix that provides new framework for how decisions are made to discipline officers. The city says its purpose is to create more clarity and transparency for police and the public.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement it "welcomes wellness initiatives that are thoughtful and understanding of the challenges of the job." Regarding the new discipline matrix, the federation said it "understands the need for accountability and transparency."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.