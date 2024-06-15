Watch CBS News
MPD need help finding missing 8-year-old Kaiyan Wright

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS update: Police say that the 8-year-old has been found safe. 

Original story: 

Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-year-old. 

Police say that he was last seen around 4 P.M. Saturday near 34th and Emerson Avenue North. He was riding a green electric scooter at the time. 

According to police, Wright was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, blue shorts and red and white croc shoes. 

He is 5'3" and has brown hair. 

Police say that anyone who sees Kaiyan is asked to call 911 immediately. 

June 15, 2024

