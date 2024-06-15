MPD need help finding missing 8-year-old Kaiyan Wright

MINNEAPOLIS — update: Police say that the 8-year-old has been found safe.

Original story:

Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-year-old.

Police say that he was last seen around 4 P.M. Saturday near 34th and Emerson Avenue North. He was riding a green electric scooter at the time.

According to police, Wright was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, blue shorts and red and white croc shoes.

He is 5'3" and has brown hair.

Police say that anyone who sees Kaiyan is asked to call 911 immediately.